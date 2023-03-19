Iranian official: Saudi king invites Iranian president to Riyadh -Tweet

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Riyadh, an Iranian official said on Sunday.

Mohammad Jamshidi, the political deputy at the Iranian president's office, wrote on Twitter that King Salman had extended the invitation in a letter.

The Saudi government's communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Saudi state media has not reported such a letter.

