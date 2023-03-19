Sri Sri Harichand Thakur's role in removing inequality remains unparalleled: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the Matua community's spiritual guru Sri Sri Harichand Thakur and said his role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled. ''I bow to Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji on his Jayanti. His role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''He (Thakur) emphasised on social justice and worked to further education among people. We will keep working to fulfil his ideals,'' the prime minister said.

In another tweet, Modi said over the past 98 episodes, Mann Ki Baat has showcased inspiring life journeys of grassroots level champions. ''I would urge you all to know more about them and their hardwork,'' he said, tagging a tweet on women honoured by Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. In another tweet, the prime minister highlighted the bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu being celebrated under Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam. In reply to a tweet by Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Modi tweeted, ''The ST Sangamam celebrates an ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Centuries ago people from Gujarat made Tamil Nadu their home and embraced the local culture. The Tamil people also welcomed them with open arms. This Sangamam celebrates 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.''' In another tweet, the prime minister lauded farmers of Sirsa for efforts bringing out the benefits of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. He said it was also a symbol of women's empowerment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)