PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 22:08 IST
PM lauds Assam guv, CM's gesture of visiting 3 iconic places in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the gesture of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state government's ministers to visit the National War Memorial, National Police Memorial and the PM Sangrahalaya here.

In a tweet, Kataria said, ''I along with CM Dr. Himantab Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues, had the profound privilege of visiting the National War Memorial in New Delhi today.'' ''We paid our tribute to the valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in safeguarding our nation's territorial integrity,'' he said.

''As the day progressed, we embarked on an awe-inspiring journey through the remarkable National Police Museum and the distinguished Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, marveling at the extraordinary exhibits on display,'' Kataria said.

Tagging Kataria's tweet, Modi said on Twitter, ''A great gesture by the Assam Governor @Gulab_kataria Ji, CM @himantabiswa Ji and Ministers of the Assam Government to visit three iconic places in Delhi- the National War Memorial, National Police Memorial and PM Sangrahalaya.''

