Vice President Dhankhar congratulates Nepal's new Vice President; expresses hope to strengthen bilateral ties
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday congratulated his newly-elected Nepalese counterpart Ramsahay Prasad Yadav on assuming the office of the Vice President and expressed hope for further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.
“Heartiest congratulations @RamsahayYadavG on assuming the office of the Vice President of Nepal,'' Vice President Dhankhar tweeted.
“Look forward to working with you in further strengthening the unique and multi-faceted India-Nepal relations & deepening the bonds of friendship between our peoples,” the tweet said.
Senior Madhesi leader Yadav on Monday took the oath of office and secrecy as Nepal's third Vice President.
Yadav, 52, will replace incumbent Nanda Bahadur Pun after the latter completes his tenure. President Droupadi Murmu on Friday spoke to her new Nepalese counterpart Ram Chandra Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President and discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.
