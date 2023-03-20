Left Menu

KCR urges BRS cadre to dispel 'misinformation campaign' of opposition parties

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-03-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 21:37 IST
KCR urges BRS cadre to dispel 'misinformation campaign' of opposition parties
  • Country:
  • India

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday exhorted his party cadre to reach out to people ahead of elections this year and dispel the ''misinformation campaign'' of opposition parties.

In an open letter addressed to BRS ''family members'', he slammed the BJP for attacking the BRS that is working for the country by taking up the slogan of 'Ab ki baar, kisaan sarkar' (This time around, a government for farmers).

The BJP-led Central government is creating hurdles for the development of Telangana, he claimed.

Noting that the BRS has a history of defeating ''conspiracies and attacks'', Rao said the state of Telangana would not have been a reality had BRS felt fearful about such attacks in the past.

He also said Telangana, which once only had ''problems, tears and droughts'', has now emerged as a role model for the entire country by implementing various welfare schemes that cater to all sections of society.

Meanwhile, Rao said the country is faced with problems related to drinking water, availability of food for the poor, irrigation facility to agriculture and electricity supply.

Alleging that the BJP and Congress lacked vision and resolve for development, he said a new journey has been started in the form of BRS to influence national politics.

The BRS had earlier alleged that the NDA government misused investigation agencies like CBI and ED and also harassed several BRS leaders, including party MLC K Kavitha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023