"Youth of Telangana are facing many challenges," says Governor Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday highlighted that the youth of the State are facing many challenges.

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:31 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday highlighted that the youth of the State are facing many challenges. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday gave a call to the youth of Telangana to associate with Raj Bhavan.

Cultural events were organised as part of the Ugadi celebrations at Raj Bhavan. Addressing the youth and students at the occasion, Governor Soundararajan said, "I know that youths of the Telangana are facing many challenges. I am sure they are courageous enough to overcome these challenges and emerge victorious. Raj Bhavan is with you all."

The Governor termed the youth as the "Maha Shakthi" that has the capability to transform the future of Telangana and the country. The Governor exhorted the youth to take forward the missions like Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Swachh Bharat and contribute to the country's all-round development, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion, Governor Soundararajan honoured 13 people in recognition of their services and achievements in different fields. She said, "I appreciate 13 awardees, I appreciate Raj bhavan Parivar for selecting such good achievers. This Ugadi is the speciality of Telugu pride, the dishes prepared in Ugadi are sweet, salty, bitter and soar. So we should taste bitterness also and not only sweet all the time."

Soundararajan further said the Raj Bhavan is taking up a lot of social service activities like the CPR challenge, blood donation camps, Chancellor Connects Alumni, tribal welfare etc. "I want the youth to be active partners in these initiatives," she said. Hundreds of youth, Red Cross volunteers and student representatives from different universities took part in the celebrations. (ANI)

