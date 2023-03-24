Left Menu

1080 vacancies in UP district courts, Law Minister tells MP Neeraj Shekhar

1080 vacancies in UP district courts, Law Minister tells MP Neeraj Shekhar
By Payal Mehta There are a total of 1,080 vacancies in various district courts across Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

"As per the information provided by Allahabad High Court, presently there are 1,080 vacant posts of Judicial Officers in the District Courts of Uttar Pradesh," Union Law Minister said in a written reply to the query of Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar. The district-wise data furnished by the Ministry as per figures of Allahabad High Court show that 33 vacancies are from Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) whereas Agra and Varanasi have 29 vacancies. Ghazipur has 26 vacant positions whereas Azamgarh has 25. Allahabad also has 24 vacancies.

Also, in reference to the vacancies in Bihar, the Minister stated that according to the information provided by Patna High Court, there are a total of 457 vacant posts of Judicial Officers in District Courts of Bihar as on March 1, 2023. "Patna High Court has intimated that the vacancy status of judicial officers is not being maintained District-wise," Rijiju replied.

Responding to the query further by the BJP MP on "whether High Courts have assessed the impact of vacancies on the pendency of cases, the Law Minister said, "No specific assessment of the co-relation between vacancy and pendency has been made by any of the High Courts. However, Allahabad High Court has intimated that in its additional report, the Arrears Committee has suggested that timely recruitment and appointment of judicial officers as well as their supporting staff is required to be taken." (ANI)

