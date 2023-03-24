Budget session: Congress' Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion to discuss 'border situation' with China

Ahead of the commencement of the ninth day of Parliament today, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of the border situation with China. In a letter dated March 24, the Congress leader stated that 17 rounds of talks have taken place between India and China with "little success".

"Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Seventeen rounds of Commander level talks have taken place between India and China with little success. All the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo," the letter stated. He further said that China's steady aggression is aimed at changing the status quo on the border.

"The clashes in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh were another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border. What is more, such aggression is no longer limited in territorial scope as is evidenced by the clashes that took place in Arunachal Pradesh, around 2000 Kilometers away from the place of previous clashes. There is growing concern that China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage," the letter stated. He also pointed out China's large trade surplus with India even after the standoff.

"Despite this, China's large trade surplus with us has continued to surge since the military confrontations began in 2020. The trade deficit for India stood at USD 101.02 billion, crossing the 2021 figure of USD 69.38 billion," the letter added. Other than him, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has also given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "threat" to the Indian democracy.

"To discuss the threat to the Indian democratic system by not allowing 18 Opposition party leaders to speak for 8 days and Rahul Gandhi to reply to honourable minister's false statements as Opposition MPs wanted to speak about the activities of fraudulent Adani Groups in Parliament and demand JPC. Hoisted false cases against Rahul Gandhi to stop him from speaking in Parliament," he stated in the letter. AAP MP Raghav Chadha has given a suspension of business notice in the Parliament to discuss the withdrawal of the Red Corner Notice issued by Interpol against the fugitive Mehul Choksi in Rajya Sabha.

"To discuss the withdrawal of red corner notice issued by Interpol in the name of the fugitive economic offender, Mehul Choksi who is involved in the fraud of Rs 13,500 crores, on account of Indian Government's failure to put a strong case before Interpol and the inability of the Government of India in extraditing Mehul Choksi," Chadha stated in the letter. Congress MP Jebi Mather has also given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the alleged role of government in "promoting" Adani group.

"To discuss government's role in promoting the Adani Group, including through inaction on serious of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock-market manipulation and financial mismanagement, illegal coal mining allocations, amending rules and regulations to allow bidding of six airports, etc," Jebi Mather stated in the letter. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has also given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss in Rajya Sabha, the government's "failure" in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate Adani Group issue.

The second leg of the budget session has been facing repeated disruptions. The two houses of Parliament have been witnessing adjournments over the repeated logjam. While, the BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom, the opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. The second half of budget session began on March 13 and will commence on April 6. (ANI)

