Panel of MLAs to prepare report on strengthening Assembly secretariat: HP CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Friday said a committee of legislators will be set up to prepare a report on strengthening the Assembly secretariat so that the ''dignity of MLAs'' is safeguarded.

The chief minister said this in the Assembly as MLAs complained about their run-ins with police officials and bureaucrats.

The issue was raised through a point of order by Congress member Bhawani Singh Pathania, who alleged that his vehicle was fined by a judicial magistrate for displaying an MLA flag even though the official himself had his name plate on his car.

Other members too made similar complaints.

Sukhu said MLAs work hard to win the elections and reach the Assembly, and their dignity must be upheld.

It will be enquired if the judicial officer who penalised the MLA was authorised to display his name plate on his vehicle, he said.

Undermining the dignity of any MLA is tantamount to weakening the Assembly secretariat, the chief minister said.

