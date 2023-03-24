Eric Garcetti sworn in as US Ambassador to India by Vice President Kamala Harris

Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India on Friday by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremonial event here. Earlier this month, the US Senate confirmed Garcetti's nomination, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position. "I can't wait to serve," Garcetti said, when asked about his new diplomatic assignment.

The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland.

