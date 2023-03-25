BJP celebrates first anniversary of Yogi govt 2.0 in UP

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday completed one year of its second term in power.

Adityanath took oath as chief minister for the second time on March 25, 2022, after the BJP returned to power with an absolute majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Extending its greetings on the first anniversary of the Adityanath-led dispensation's second term, the official handle of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit said in a tweet in Hindi, ''Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the successful completion of six years (2017-2022) (2022-continued) of the BJP government.'' The party also shared a series of tweets to highlight its achievements during its time in power.

Harishchandra Srivastava, senior spokesperson of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, told PTI that several events are being organised across the state on the successful completion of one year of the government's second term. ''Yogiji has done a wonderful job of changing the history of Uttar Pradesh by taking tough and big decisions as chief minister,'' he said.

Asked to elaborate, he added, ''Yogiji has played an important role in taking Uttar Pradesh towards 'Ram Rajya'.'' Adityanath first became chief minister on March 19, 2017, after the BJP defeated the Samajwadi Party to return to power in India's most populous state after a 15-year gap.

