Himanta asks officials to ensure speedy disposal of applications for land settlement

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 12:34 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed officials to ensure speedy disposal of applications regarding settlement of land documents. The speedy disposal of the applications, however, should not compromise with the guiding principles of fairness and transparency, Sarma said while addressing the first conference on the Sub Divisional Land Advisory Committee here on Friday.

The chief minister said that no eligible indigenous person must be deprived of land settlement while organised mafia/land sharks will not be spared.

He directed the officials to ensure that there was no delay in issuing sale-purchase permissions and all genuine applicants shall get benefits of the Mission by Nov 14, 2023.

In the interest of equity and standardisation, land revenue will be linked to zonal valuation, Sarma said.

He said that it is pertinent to break down silos in governance and so to bring the stakeholders in a single platform the first ever conference of the SDLAC was organised.

