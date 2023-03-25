Left Menu

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth kicks off reelection campaign

PTI | Nonthaburi | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:09 IST
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth kicks off reelection campaign

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Saturday officially accepted his party's nomination as its main candidate to keep the job in the upcoming general election, promising to build a new political climate that does away with decades of conflict.

The 69-year-old former general led a military coup in 2014, following months of violent street protests in Bangkok against the elected government.

Thailand has suffered from political instability since the army in a 2006 takeover ousted the government of billionaire populist Thaksin Shinawatra.

"We will create a new political climate,'' Prayuth said in a speech before 1,000 supporters at a convention centre on the outskirts of Bangkok, less than a week after he dissolved Parliament to set a May 14 election date.

''We will have policies that address issues of the people and the country, and most importantly – and I only need to say one word, I don't need to expand or anything – we will move beyond conflict," he said.

Prayuth was the banner attraction at a meeting of the recently formed United Thai Nation party, where its full slate of 400 lawmaker candidates was unveiled.

"We cannot have any more conflict,'' he said. ''In the decades that have passed, there have been problems. Don't forget. Don't have short term memory. We cannot let it happen again." Prayuth's seizure of power in 2014 brought in five years of military enforced stability. But after he was selected prime minister following the 2019 election, there were new outbursts of violence as his government used heavy-handed measures to try to curb student-led pro-democracy demonstrations.

Prayuth's path back to the top looks challenging. Opinion polls put him far behind the opposition Pheu Thai party's Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin's daughter, as well as a candidate from a progressive party.

Populist parties linked to Thaksin have won the most seats in every election since 2001.

Prayuth also faces a challenge from Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, who is known as a formidable political operator. The former army comrades recently drifted apart, with Prayuth joining the new United Thai Nation party and Prawit staying with Palang Pracharath, the largest party in the government coalition.

The prime minister is not directly chosen by the popular vote but is selected by a joint session of both houses of Parliament.

The 250-strong upper house, or Senate, is likely to vote as a bloc in favour of a conservative candidate. In 2019, the Senate unanimously backed Prayuth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023