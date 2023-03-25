Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi thanks oppn parties for support, appeals to them to work together

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 19:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi thanks oppn parties for support, appeals to them to work together
  • Country:
  • India

Stressing on opposition unity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said going forward, the parties will have to work together and noted that the ruling dispensation has given them a ''big weapon'' by disqualifying him.

He also thanked various opposition parties for extending their support to him following his conviction in a defamation case and disqualification from the Lok Sabha, and said the action against him would help the parties.

''I thank all the opposition parties who supported me. We all have to work together,'' he told reporters during his first press conference after the disqualification.

Asked about the consequences of his disqualification, Gandhi said the Opposition will benefit the most from this ''panic reaction of Prime Minister Modi''.

''They got into panic mode that the truth will come out. They have handed over the biggest weapon to the Opposition because people have a question on their mind, they know Adani is corrupt, and question is why is the prime minister saving this corrupt person,'' he alleged.

Leaders of several opposition parties, including the TMC, AAP and the BRS, rallied around Rahul Gandhi after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Gujarat court, and accused the BJP of doing ''vindictive politics''.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?'' Earlier, the Congress welcomed the statements of opposition leaders who condemned Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, and said it was time for the party to take on the job of building opposition unity in a ''systematic way''.

It further said that it had been coordinating with various opposition parties in Parliament and the coordination now has to be outside the two Houses as well.

''There was a consensus that we should now take the job of building opposition unity in a systematic way. Every day, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has been meeting floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. So we are coordinating in Parliament and now coordination has to be outside Parliament,'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said after a meeting of the party's top brass, including its president Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi.

''It is also heartening to note that parties which were not part of this floor coordination in Parliament have now issued public statements condemning this action of disqualification of Rahul Gandhi,'' Ramesh said on Friday, adding that the Congress welcomes the statement of support of all opposition leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023