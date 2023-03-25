Following are the top stories at 5 pm.

NATION DEL41 CONG-2NDLD RAHUL **** Disqualify me for life, put me in jail; but will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: A combative Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he would continue to defend democracy in the country even if he is disqualified from Parliament for life or jailed and claimed that a ''panic-stricken'' government has handed the Opposition a ''big weapon'' by disqualifying him. **** MDS46 KA-LD PM **** BJP wants a developed K'taka, Cong sees as its ATM, says PM Modi Chikkaballapura/ Davangere/Bengaluru: In poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for the return of the ruling BJP, lashed out at politics of manipulation and addressed a public rally at Davanagere after getting yet another rousing reception in his seventh visit to the southern state. **** DEL38 RAHUL-SAVARKAR **** My name is not Savarkar, Gandhi doesn't offer apology to anyone: Rahul New Delhi: ''My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone,'' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday responding to a query on repeated calls by the BJP seeking his apology over various issues. **** DEL44 PB-AMRITPAL **** Fugitive radical preacher Amritpal seen in jacket, trousers in fresh CCTV footage from Patiala Chandigarh: As pro-Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh remained elusive, a new CCTV footage emerged on Saturday purportedly showing him wearing a jacket and trousers and speaking on a mobile phone. **** DEL49 CBI-RAILWAYS-LD TEJASHWI **** Land-for-jobs 'scam': Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav questioned by CBI for 8 hours New Delhi: The CBI questioned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at its headquarters for more than eight hours on Saturday in an ongoing investigation concerning the land-for-jobs scam case, officials said. **** MDS45 CONG-KA-2ND LD CANDIDATES **** Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar figure in Cong first list of candidates for K'taka Assembly polls Bengaluru: Congress State unit president D K Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who are Chief Ministerial aspirants in the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka, are among the prominent leaders who figure in the first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, due by May, announced on Saturday. **** DEL43 ED-MISA BHARTI-LD QUESTIONING **** Lalu Prasad's MP daughter Misa Bharti questioned by ED in railways land-for-jobs money laundering case New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's MP daughter Misa Bharti was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Saturday in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case, officials said. **** DEL40 RAHUL-BJP-OBC **** BJP trying to divert attention from Adani issue: Rahul on BJP's charge of insulting OBCs New Delhi: With the BJP accusing him of insulting OBCs with his ''Modi surname'' remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he has been talking of brotherhood in all his speeches and the ruling party was just trying to divert attention from the Adani issue by making such allegations. **** DEL37 COVID-ADVISORY-MOCKDRILL **** Rise in Covid cases: Govt planning nationwide drill to take stock of hospital preparedness on April 10, 11 New Delhi: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, the government is planning a nationwide mock drill on April 10 and 11 to take stock of hospital preparedness. **** DEL34 NORTHEAST-LD SHAH **** Modi govt decides to reduce 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA in northeast: Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has once again decided to decrease the jurisdiction of "disturbed areas" declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. **** MDS48 KA-PM-CONVOY-MAN **** Man caught while trying to run towards PM Modi during Davangere road show in Karnataka Davangere (KTK): A man tried to run towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his roadshow here but was caught by the security personnel on Saturday. **** LEGAL LGD5 DL-COURT-MEHRAULI MURDER **** Mehrauli killing: Court gives 'last opportunity' to Poonawala's advocate to respond to arguments on charges New Delhi: A court here on Saturday provided the last opportunity to Aaftab Amin Poonawala's advocate to respond to the Delhi Police's arguments on charges against him. **** BUSINESS DEL42 BIZ-FM-BANKS **** FM reviews PSBs' performance amid stress in US fin systems; asks bankers to be vigilant about rate risks New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reviewed the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) on various financial health parameters and their resilience in the wake of the current global financial scenario emanating from the failure of some international banks in the US and Europe. **** FOREIGN FGN23 UK-KHALISTAN-PROTEST **** Pro-Khalistan groups take protest to London's Parliament Square London: A small group of protesters carrying pro-Khalistan flags and banners in support of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh gathered at Parliament Square here on Saturday, as part of similar protests in Canada and the US.By Aditi Khanna **** SPORTS SPD19 SPO-BOX-WORLDS-2ND LD WOM **** Double Delight: Nitu, Saweety become world champions New Delhi: Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and the seasoned Saweety Boora (81kg) etched their names in history as they were crowned world champions after notching contrasting wins at the marquee tournament here on Saturday.By Aparajita Upadhyay****

