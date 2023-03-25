Left Menu

Nepal's PM Prachanda decides to expand cabinet by Monday

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-03-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 21:21 IST
Nepal's PM Prachanda decides to expand cabinet by Monday
Nepal Communist Party chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's ruling Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) has decided to expand the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” by Monday.

The decision was taken during the party’s office bearers’ meeting on Saturday held at the CPN-MC central office at Paris Danda.

According to CPN-MC Secretary Devendra Poudel, during the meeting, discussions were also held among others on matters relating to running the parliament in a dynamic and effective manner, concluding the transitional justice through introducing appropriate bills, giving full shape to the government, and making service delivery effective.

The Maoist leader told media persons the party had taken a decision to expand the Council of Ministers by Monday.

According to Secretary Poudel, the leaders stressed the need to make the provincial governments dynamic by linking them with the policies and programmes of the federal government.

Similarly, the party leaders also drew the attention of “Prachanda”, the party chairman, to establish close links between the party and the government.

He added that there was a delay in the cabinet expansion as more homework was required among the political parties.

The 68-year-old 'Prachanda' has twice secured a vote of confidence in parliament, winning the second floor test within three months, an outcome he said would provide stability to his government. leader

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023