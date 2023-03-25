Left Menu

Brazil's Lula cancels trip to China because of pneumonia

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 25-03-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 23:09 IST
Brazil's Lula cancels trip to China because of pneumonia

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has cancelled his trip to China after contracting pneumonia, the presidential palace said on Saturday.

Lula, 77, was admitted to a hospital in the capital of Brasilia with flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with "bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza A," the palace said in a statement, quoting a medical note signed by Dr. Ana Helena Germoglio.

The leftist leader's health was reassessed on Saturday and, despite improvement, he was advised to "postpone the trip to China until the cycle of viral transmission ends", the medical note said. His press office later confirmed that the trip had been cancelled.

Chinese authorities have been informed, "with the reiteration of the desire to schedule the visit on a new date," the palace said.

Lula had been expected to leave for China on a multi-day visit on Friday or Saturday, but the trip was pushed back on Friday.

A delegation composed of ministers, senators, lawmakers and hundreds of businessmen had been set to accompany Lula during his first state visit to Brazil's biggest trade partner since taking office in January.

The Brazilian president and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were scheduled to meet next Tuesday.

Trade, investment and climate change were on the agenda and 20 bilateral agreements had been expected to be signed, according to a statement on Thursday from the presidential palace.

Lula, who rarely postpones or cancels trips due to health reasons, travelled to Argentina in January and the US in February, marking a departure from Brazil's foreign policy under former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who showed little interest in international affairs or travel abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs; Bayer says drug research focus no longer on women's health and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals fo...

 Global
2
NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the historic mission

NASA spacecraft cruising back to Earth with asteroid sample: All about the h...

 Global
3
Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

Pakistan in "critically water insecure" category: UN report

 Pakistan
4
Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

Ramadan: UN chief calls for solidarity as month of giving begins

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023