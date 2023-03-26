Honduras flag removed from inside Taiwan foreign ministry - Reuters witness
Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2023 06:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 06:53 IST
The flag of Honduras was removed on Sunday from inside Taiwan's foreign ministry in Taipei, a Reuters witness said. The flags of Taiwan's diplomatic allies are hung inside the ministry's main entrance.
Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph, Wu was due hold a news conference at his ministry 0130 GMT.
