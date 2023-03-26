Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine slams Putin's nuclear weapons plan

* Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would push for fair peace in the war in Ukraine that included "territorial integrity", when he visits China next week. * Putin held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-03-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 14:25 IST
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine slams Putin's nuclear weapons plan
A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would destabilise that country, which he said had been taken "hostage" by Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision on Saturday, sending a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine and escalating a standoff with the West. DIPLOMACY AND SANCTIONS

* Russia and China are not creating a military alliance and are hiding nothing in terms of their military cooperation, Putin said in an interview with state television broadcast on Sunday, news agencies reported.

* Putin held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said. Erdogan thanked Putin for his "positive attitude" in extending the Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said in a statement. BATTLEFIELD

* Ukrainian forces have managed to blunt Russia's offensive in and around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, where the situation is stabilising, commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said on Saturday. Separately, Britain's defence ministry said the months-long Russian assault on the city had stalled, mainly as a result of heavy troop losses. * U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he will visit the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine next week to assess the serious situation there.

* More than 5,000 former criminals have been pardoned after finishing their contracts to fight in Russia's Wagner mercenary group against Ukraine, the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Saturday.

* Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would push for fair peace in the war in Ukraine that included "territorial integrity", when he visits China next week. * Putin held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said. Erdogan thanked Putin for his "positive attitude" in extending the Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said in a statement.

ECONOMY * Ukraine will no longer resort to "dangerous" monetary financing to fund the war against Russia, its central bank governor, Andriy Pyshnyi, told the Financial Times in an interview.

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES * INSIGHT-Inside Ukraine’s scramble for “game-changer” drone fleet

* Peace plans and pipelines: What came out of the Putin-Xi talks? * SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner’s convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader

