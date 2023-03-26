Left Menu

Nigerian national tries to kill self in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar after hearing about parent's death

A Nigerian national allegedly attempted to kill himself after hearing about his parents death in an accident in his homeland, police said here on Sunday. In his police statement, Ndinojuo said that on March 18, he got information that his father and mother died in an accident at his native place, he said.He was suffering from depression and this news distressed him.

Updated: 26-03-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 14:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A Nigerian national allegedly attempted to kill himself after hearing about his parent's death in an accident in his homeland, police said here on Sunday. The victim, Ndinojuo (37), jumped from the second floor of a building in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area on March 18, they said, adding that he is recovering.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Nihar Vihar police station On reaching the spot, a Nigerian national was found lying in an injured condition, asking for help from passersby, he said.

Ndinojuo was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was treated, the DCP said. In his police statement, Ndinojuo said that on March 18, he got information that his father and mother died in an accident at his native place, he said.

He was suffering from depression and this news distressed him. So, he jumped from the second floor of the building, the DCP said.

Statement of neighbours were also recorded who corroborated the victim's statement, police said, adding no foul play was suspected during the enquiry.

