Left Menu

Justice Diwaker sworn in as Allahabad HC chief justice

Justice Diwaker was transferred to the Allahabad High Court on October 3, 2018, and appointed its acting chief justice on February 13, 2023.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-03-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 15:58 IST
Justice Diwaker sworn in as Allahabad HC chief justice
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Pritinker Diwaker was sworn in as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court on Sunday. He was administered the oath of office by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in the courtroom of the chief justice.

During the ceremony, all the judges of the court, including the Lucknow bench, and most of the lawyers were present.

The governor was given a guard of honour in the court compound on her arrival. In a notification dated March 24, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Diwaker as the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Till now, Justice Diwaker was working as the acting chief justice of the court.

Born on November 22, 1961, Justice Diwaker graduated from Durgawati University, Jabalpur. He was enrolled as an advocate in the year 1984 and has dealt with constitutional, civil and criminal matters. He also worked as standing counsel for SAIL, SBI, Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank, Bank of Baroda and IDBI, among others.

He was designated as a senior advocate by the High Court of Chhattisgarh in January 2005. He was a member of the Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council for seven years and of the State Bar Council of Chhattisgarh for five years.

Subsequently, he was elevated as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on March 31, 2009. Justice Diwaker was transferred to the Allahabad High Court on October 3, 2018, and appointed its acting chief justice on February 13, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023