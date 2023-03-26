Left Menu

Those who weaken democracy can’t observe ‘Satyagraha’: Adityanath’s dig at Cong

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those who weaken democracy cannot observe Satyagraha.Congress workers across the country on Sunday organised Sankalp Satyagraha to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge lashing out at the ruling BJP and asking why it is pained if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticised.Those who divide the country on the lines of language and regionalism cannot practice Satyagraha.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-03-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 16:08 IST
Those who weaken democracy can’t observe ‘Satyagraha’: Adityanath’s dig at Cong
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those who weaken democracy cannot observe “Satyagraha”.

Congress workers across the country on Sunday organised ''Sankalp Satyagraha'' to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge lashing out at the ruling BJP and asking why it is pained if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticised.

“Those who divide the country on the lines of language and regionalism cannot practice Satyagraha. Nobody has the right to engage in Satyagraha who does not have compassion for people,” Adityanath said in a statement issued here.

He said Mahatma Gandhi always supported truth and non-violence. Gandhiji made an appeal for this which is called 'Satyagraha', Adityanath added.

“How could those who have no sympathy for people engage in Satyagraha? One who follows the path of untruth cannot talk of Satyagraha and it cannot be practiced by those who are corrupt,” he said.

Someone whose conduct, behaviour, thoughts, words and deeds are not deemed fit cannot engage in Satyagraha. It is an irony that a person who condemns his country and does not have respect and reverence for the brave soldiers of the country talks about Satyagraha, Adityanath added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023