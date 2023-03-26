Left Menu

Maha CM visits Raj Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 20:53 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to MNS president Raj Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

Along with Thackeray, his wife Sharmila, son Amit and some party workers were present, a statement said.

Addressing the rally of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray slammed the Eknath Shinde-BJP government for spending Rs 1,700 crore for the beautification of Mumbai.

He had also blamed Uddhav Thackeray for the exit of many Shiv Sena leaders from the party, including CM Shinde and 39 MLAs supporting him, who raised a banner of revolt in June last year.

A day after the MNS chief showed a video of a 'mazar' or mausoleum-like structure being constructed illegally off the coast of Mahim area of Mumbai at the rally, the structure was demolished on Thursday.

