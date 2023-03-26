Congress holds 'satyagraha' protest across Kerala against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The Congress party in Kerala on Sunday conducted 'satyagraha' protest across the State against the disqualification of its party leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP. The protest was part of the nation-wide agitation called by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against Gandhi's disqualification. Senior Congress leaders like KPCC president and MP K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan inaugurated the protest in 13 out of the 14 districts of Kerala. After inaugurating the protest in Ernakulam, Satheesan alleged that the disqualification of Gandhi was Sangh Parivar's attempt to silence him for revealing in the Parliament the unholy nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani. Sudhakaran, who inaugurated the protest in Thiruvananthapuram, spoke along similar lines. He also said that the move against Gandhi indicated that Modi was ''unnerved'' by the huge success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The KPCC president, speaking at Gandhi park in Thiruvananthapuram, also accused Modi and RSS of ''murdering'' the democratic values of the country by using dictatorial and totalitarian methods against their political opponents. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, UDF convener M M Hassan and various other senior party leaders participated in the satyagraha held in the State capital.

Meanwhile, the youth and student wings of Congress held protests during the day in certain parts of the State. Youth Congress, earlier in the day, blocked a train at Vaniyambalam in Malappuram for a few minutes as part of their protest. It also reportedly plans on holding a night march in Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

