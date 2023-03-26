Left Menu

Defamation case judgement against Rahul may become precedence: Nagaland Congress

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-03-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 22:47 IST
Defamation case judgement against Rahul may become precedence: Nagaland Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament shows that action will be taken against people who raise their voices while the ''thieves'' roam freely, the Congress's Nagaland unit alleged on Sunday.

Describing the action against Gandhi as a murder of democracy, the state Congress said the BJP's objective is to acquire absolute power.

If left uncorrected, the Surat court's judgement will become law by way of precedence, it said in a statement.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday disqualified Gandhi as MP from Wayanad in Kerala, a day after the Surat court convicted him in the 2019 criminal defamation case for his remark, ''How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023