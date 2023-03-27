Manipur Pradesh Congress leaders protest over Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from Lok Sabha

Wearing black clothes Manipur Congress leaders on Monday protested here against Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Led by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh the Manipur Congress leaders and workers assembled in front of the State Legislative Assembly here and protested against the expulsion of Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Singh told reporters ''as part of the directive by All India Congress Committee, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) also staged a protest in connection with the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha without any due process of law.'' ''Our protest is to save the democratic institutions and save the democratic system,'' he said.

