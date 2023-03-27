Left Menu

Adequate security arrangements made for upcoming G20 meet in Ramnagar: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

While addressing the media, Chief Minister Dhami said, "All necessary preparations for the G20 summit have been done from administrative and security point of view".

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that adequate security arrangements have been made for the upcoming G20 meeting in Ramnagar amid the threat calls received to the public and the government officials in the state to boycott G20 summit.

"Police officials have been directed. Home department, police headquarters and the security agencies are keeping an eye on every activity," he added.

"Police officials have been directed. Home department, police headquarters and the security agencies are keeping an eye on every activity," he added. Earlier on Sunday a pre-recorded audio surfaced on social media in which Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a secessionist pro-Khalistan organisation called for a boycott of G20 meetings in Ramnagar.

SFJ president Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in the surfaced audio threatened to replace Indian flags with Khalistani flags in the G20 meeting claiming that Ramnagar is a part of Khalistan and not India. Earlier this month SFJ President Pannu also made similar calls to boycott G20 meetings in Amritsar stating that Amritsar is a part of Khalistan. The G20 meetings in Amritsar concluded on March 17 amid tight security arrangements.

The G20 summit is set to be organised in Ramnagar from March 28 to 30. The three-day G20 meeting in Ramnagar will see the participation of 70 foreign guests and 30 Indian officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

