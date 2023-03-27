Left Menu

Cong holds protest across Telangana over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:20 IST
Cong holds protest across Telangana over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress leaders and workers on Monday held protests across Telangana against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Scores of Congress activists held an agitation at Moosarambagh cross roads in Hyderabad, while District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nayini Rajender Reddy led a protest at Hanamkonda near Warangal, a party release said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president and former MP Mallu Ravi and other leaders attended a 'Satyagraha' protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue at MG Road at Secunderabad, here.

CPI national secretary K Narayana expressed solidarity with the protesting Congress activists at Mahabubabad following an appeal by AICC Adivasi Congress vice chairman Bellayya Naik, a Congress release said.

The Congress leaders in Telangana held a day-long dharna on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan here, Congress headquarters in the State, to protest against the disqualification of Gandhi from the lower house.

Gandhi was disqualified on March 24 after a court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in a defamation case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023