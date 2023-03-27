TMC says BJP 'discourteous' towwards Murmu; saffron party retorts reception to Prez 'hijacked'

Trinamool Congress Monday accused the BJP of discourtesy towards President Droupadi Murmu by abstaining from the civic reception hosted for the first tribal President of the country here on Monday. The reception at Netaji Indoor Satdium was attended by Governor C V Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues as well as the city's glitterati.

Senior TMC leader and minister Sashi Panja said at a press meet here Monday that despite invitations for the reception, none of the BJP leaders - including MPs and MLAs - thought it prudent to attend the function and instead offered excuses ranging from not receiving the invite to prior engagement.

''Such is the arrogance of Bengal BJP leaders that they don't extend respect to the President because of their self-importance. Is this not sheer disrespect to the post of President of India? This is not Trinamool's civic reception, this was West Bengal's civic reception. It is nothing but petty and negative politics,'' Panja fumed. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, on Monday claimed that he was not invited to President Droupadi Murmu's civic reception this evening. The ruling Trinamool Congress however, dubbed the charge as ''baseless''. Adhikari who is currently in New Delhi tweeted: "Those who queued up to vote against her (Murmu) would take the centre stage & hog the limelight at the felicitation event! Those who queued up to vote in her favour are snubbed by the WB Govt & aren't invited !" The ruling party in response, shared purported images of the receipts of invitation cards for the President's civic reception sent to Majumdar and Ghosh with the signature and seal of the state BJP's office secretary, along with the date.

The ruling party also tweeted another image of the receipt of the same invitation card sent to Adhikari. It had a signature but no seal or date.

Alleging that the BJP leaders are "liars" and they have "NO RESPECT for people belonging to the Santhali community", the TMC tweeted: "Were these lies approved by you, @AmitShah''.

Birbaha Hansda, TMC's Minister and tribal leader, said ''BJP talks a lot about tribals during elections. But this is only lip service as shown in the conduct of their leaders.'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told PTI the ruling TMC had not invited the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to the civic reception in a proper manner and was now suppressing the facts.

''TMC only believes in partisan politics by organising state programmes tainted by political colours and does not acknowledge the space and role of opposition parties in state politics. TMC hijacked the reception as its own party function,'' Bhattacharya claimed.

