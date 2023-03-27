Left Menu

Meghalaya CM gives three-hour-long reply in budget session, many oppn MLAs leave House

Only Adelbert Nongrum of the party remained in his seat till the end.Mukul Sangma and Saleng Sangma also did not stay till the end.The Opposition MLAs who were present in the House till the end of the session include, Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang, Charles Marngar, Adelbert Nongrum and Charles Pyngrope.However, Ronnie V Lyngdoh had to leave the House early because he had to go to Guwahati to visit a sick relative.When asked, Basaiawmoit said, We are given only 10 minutes and are expected to sit for more than three hours

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:47 IST
Meghalaya CM gives three-hour-long reply in budget session, many oppn MLAs leave House
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday gave a three-hour-seventeen-minutes-long reply in the assembly, one of the longest, prompting many opposition MLAs to leave the House before the completion of proceedings.

Sangma started his speech at 5.05 pm and ended at 8.17 pm, during which he tried to answer almost all queries raised by legislators from both the treasury and the opposition benches.

''I noted down all the points raised by the honourable members during the debate. I stood here for more than three hours to reply because we have a commitment to 38 lakh people of the state, and through you (the Speaker) to all members of the House who represent the people,'' he said.

He added, ''It was, however, sad that most of the opposition MLAs were not present in the House when I was replying to their questions.'' Opposition MLAs who were not in the House include Ardent Basaïawmoit, Brightstarwell Marbaniang, and Heavingstone Kharpran from the VPP. Only Adelbert Nongrum of the party remained in his seat till the end.

Mukul Sangma and Saleng Sangma also did not stay till the end.

The Opposition MLAs who were present in the House till the end of the session include, Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang, Charles Marngar, Adelbert Nongrum and Charles Pyngrope.

However, Ronnie V Lyngdoh had to leave the House early because he had to go to Guwahati to visit a sick relative.

When asked, Basaiawmoit said, ''We are given only 10 minutes and are expected to sit for more than three hours?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023