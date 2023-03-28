Left Menu

Lead of Finland's right-wing opposition narrows as parliament election looms

Finland is headed for a close-fought parliament election on April 2, with the three largest parties in a near dead heat, an opinion poll published by daily Helsingin Sanomat showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 28-03-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 15:55 IST
Lead of Finland's right-wing opposition narrows as parliament election looms
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland is headed for a close-fought parliament election on April 2, with the three largest parties in a near dead heat, an opinion poll published by daily Helsingin Sanomat showed on Tuesday. Support for the right-wing opposition National Coalition Party declined by one percentage point from last week to 19.8%, narrowly ahead of the ruling Social Democrats and the nationalist Finns Party with support of 19.2% each.

The leader of the largest party in Finland normally becomes prime minister, provided he or she can put together a coalition. The outcome of Sunday's vote will thus decide whether National Coalition leader Petteri Oropo or Finns Party leader Riikka Purra can replace Prime Minister Sanna Marin of the Social Democrats.

With as many as 10 parties currently represented in parliament, the ultimate formation of a government will likely be subject to post-election coalition talks lasting weeks. The March 9-25 poll by Kantar Public has a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
New public housing development planned for Whangārei

New public housing development planned for Whangārei

 New Zealand
3
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global
4
Zero Waste Day: UN calls for a war on garbage

Zero Waste Day: UN calls for a war on garbage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023