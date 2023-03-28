Left Menu

Goa govt's success was due to collective efforts of entire cabinet: CM Sawant

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:29 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the success of his government was due to the collective efforts of the entire cabinet.

Addressing a programme held to mark one-year completion of the BJP government in the coastal state, Sawant said that his government has reached out to every Goan through various schemes and initiatives.

Sawant had taken charge as the chief minister on the same day last year after the saffron party emerged as the single largest party in the 2022 Assembly election.

The chief minister said he has been able to provide a stable government, which has resulted in infrastructure development besides providing good governance.

“Whatever we have achieved was due to the collective efforts of the entire cabinet. We are together that is why we could achieve it,” Sawant said.

The state government's 'Swayampurna Goa' scheme has been recognised across India, he said.

Ministers from his cabinet will visit each taluka every month to hear people’s grievances, he said.

Among other achievements, Sawant said the government's crackdown on the land grabbing has resulted in several arrests.

He further said that the commissioning of Manohar International Airport in North Goa has happened without affecting the airport at Dabolim.

