Left Menu

Judge rules Pence must testify about conversations with Trump leading to Jan 6, 2021 - CNN

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 22:56 IST
Judge rules Pence must testify about conversations with Trump leading to Jan 6, 2021 - CNN

A federal judge has ruled that former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, 2021, when the former president's supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

In a ruling that remains under seal, the judge also said that Pence can still decline to answer questions related to his actions on January 6, 2021, itself, CNN reported. The report added that Pence still has the ability to appeal the decision.

(Reporting By Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023