Kerala: Police books BJP chief for body shaming CPM women leaders

Cantonment police in Thiruvananthapuram has registered a case against BJP's Kerala unit president, K Surendran after the latter courted controversy by making alleged derogatory remarks against women CPI(M) leaders. Surendran, while addressing a party function in Thrissur on Sunday had purportedly said that women leaders in CPI(M), which leads the LDF government in the state, have become "fat" after "looting" the people.

"They have looted cash and became fat like poothana (demoness) and they are mocking the women of Kerala," the BJP leader said. The police have registered the case under sections 354 (a) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of CPIM leader CS Sujatha.

Surendran's remark has created a political row with the leader of the opposition VD Satheesan condemning his statement. "UDF is condemning his remarks. Surendran should withdraw the statements and apologize. Not just women from a political party, but no woman should be insulted like that. It involves body shaming, it is a politically incorrect remark. This cannot be accepted in a state like Kerala. Either he should apologize or a case should be registered against him," Satheesan said.

Kerala tourism minister PA Muhammad Riyas has also hit out at the BJP leader saying that Surendran's party should introspect. "People show their own culture and standards through their statements. Their organisation should introspect. Body shaming is something that is being discussed nationally. The party should look into it," Riyas said.

Meanwhile, Kerala health minister Veena George alleged that Surendran attitude is to see women only as bodies. "The remarks made by K Surendran are condemnable. Surendran has humiliated not only the women workers of CPIM but all the women. Surendranath's attitude is to see women only as bodies. Political workers should stand as examples for society. It is not the right way to make political criticism using the example of women's bodies," Veena George said. (ANI)

