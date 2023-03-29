Left Menu

Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena (UBT) were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal's dig at PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 09:48 IST
Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena (UBT) were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal's dig at PM Modi
Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'corrupt are coming on one platform' remark, saying parties such as the JD(U) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) were his allies at one point of time and are now ''corrupt'', but were not so back then.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an extension of the BJP headquarters here on Tuesday, Modi linked the coming together of opposition parties against the BJP to his government's campaign against corruption and said ''anti-India'' forces were attacking constitutional institutions -- the strong foundation of a rising India -- to stall the country's growth. Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, ''PM: Opposition afraid…all corrupt now on one platform. But Modiji: Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, JDU, PDP, BSP, were all your allies at one time and you formed government with them!'' ''Now they are corrupt! Then they were not?'' the former Union minister said.

In his remarks at the event, Modi said the crackdown on the corrupt and corruption will continue without being hindered by ''false allegations''. Never before in the history of independent India, such a big campaign against corruption has taken place and it has rattled the corrupt, he said. ''All those involved in corruption have come onto one platform,'' Modi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023