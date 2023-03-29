Left Menu

Pune MP Girish Bapat passes away

BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat passed away at a hospital on Wednesday, party sources said. BJPs senior leader and Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat has left us today. He passed away in a hospital.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:04 IST
Pune MP Girish Bapat passes away
BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat passed away at a hospital on Wednesday, party sources said. He was ailing for the last one-and-a-half years.

The 72-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in critical condition and was on life support. ''Today is a sad day. BJP's senior leader and Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat has left us today. He passed away in a hospital. For the last one and half years, he was undergoing treatment,'' said Jagdish Mulik, BJP city unit president.

He said Bapat's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Wednesday evening.

Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

