Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day till Monday amid opposition uproar over Adani issue

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Monday amid uproar with Opposition members raising slogans demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group.

Soon after the Upper House reassembled at 2 pm, following an adjournment in the pre-lunch session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar gave the floor to Secretary General PC Mody to inform the members about a message from Lok Sabha that the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been passed and laid a copy of the bill amid slogan shouting by the opposition MPs.

The chairman then took up the motion for nomination to the Joint Committee on the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill, 2023 and asked Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to move it.

Yadav moved the motion to nominate Rajya Sabha members Ashok Bajpai, Anil Baluni, Samir Oraon and CM Ramesh (all BJP), Jawhar Sircar (AITC), Prashanta Nanda (BJD), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) in the committee besides two members to be nominated by the chairman.

As soon as the motion was passed by a voice vote, Dhankhar adjourned the house as the sloganeering continued.

Earlier in the day, the proceedings were adjourned within minutes of assembling as opposition MPs kept raising slogans demanding the JPC probe.

MPs of the Congress and other parties, several of them dressed in black, started raising slogans such as ''Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai'' as soon as Dhankhar took his seat.

Amid slogan shouting, listed papers were tabled in the House.

The opposition members also demanded that the JPC look into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

After the laying of papers, Dhankhar said he has received eight notices under Rule 267 of the House for suspension of listed business and take the matters mentioned in the notices.

However, as slogans continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 were listed for consideration and passage, according to the legislative business schedule of the Rajya Sabha.

