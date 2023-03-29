Kremlin says it is not Russia's place to advise China's Xi on whether to visit Ukraine
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was not up to Russia to advise Chinese President Xi Jinping on whether he should visit Ukraine or not.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an invitation to the Chinese leader to visit, the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday.
