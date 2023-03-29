Left Menu

Kremlin says it is not Russia's place to advise China's Xi on whether to visit Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:28 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was not up to Russia to advise Chinese President Xi Jinping on whether he should visit Ukraine or not.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an invitation to the Chinese leader to visit, the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

