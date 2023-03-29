Left Menu

Australia concerned over Myanmar's dissolution of political parties

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:37 IST
Australia concerned over Myanmar's dissolution of political parties
Australia on Wednesday expressed concerns over Myanmar's move to dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) and 39 other parties, and urged the government to ensure all stakeholders can participate in Myanmar's political process. "We will continue to closely monitor the regime's actions, and call for the restoration of democracy including credible elections," in Myanmar, the Australian government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement.

Myanmar's military government on Tuesday dissolved the ousted ruling party of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and 39 other parties over their failure to register for an election set to prolong the army's grip on power.

