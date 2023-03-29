If Rahul is disqualified, why not Modi for hurting sentiments of women: Abhishek
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asked if Rahul Gandhi can be disqualified for his comments about a community, then why similar action cannot be taken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hurting the sentiments of women by his taunts against Mamata Banerjee.
The TMC national general secretary was speaking at a rally at Shahid Minar Grounds here.
He also asked the party's legal cell to file a case against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, seeking his disqualification from the House for ''insulting'' a woman minister from the tribal community.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
