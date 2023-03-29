Adityanath announces agriculture and technical university in Kushinagar

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved an agriculture and technology university in Kushinagar district which has a large tract of fertile land, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

During a visit to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of 106 development projects worth Rs 451 crore in Kushinagar, Adityanath said the university will help create an ecosystem for agricultural growth in the region.

Pointing out that India currently imports oil worth Rs 16 lakh crore from the Middle East, he said sugar mills can help India become self-reliant in oil production through ethanol.

Once India achieves self-sufficiency in oil production, the money saved on import bills would go to the accounts of sugarcane farmers, rather than to foreign countries, he said.

''Kushinagar has been witness to major spiritual and religious events in every period of time and has contributed significantly to the economy through agriculture. The place has fond memories of Lord Shri Ram, Gautam Buddha and Mahavir. But no one had imagined that the place would have an international airport or a medical college. Today both have become realities,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Though the air services remained affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely to pick up pace soon with Singapore, Bangkok, Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka and Arab countries having expressed their desire to launch flights from the airport, he said.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and Shri Ram Navami, Adityanath said it's the same state where the money meant for development and ration used to go into the pockets of a few and people would not come out of their homes for fear of riots during festivals and celebrations were banned by the administration.

''Today every festival is celebrated with enthusiasm. Presently Navratri and Ramzan are going on simultaneously in peace and harmony,” he said.

Emphasising that the country was marching ahead on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath said that 60 lakh gharaunis have been given to their rightful owners in Uttar Pradesh under PM Swamitva Yojana, he stressed.

“Many reforms are taking place in the country under the leadership of the prime minister to ensure that the poor and the deprived get justice and benefits of all the welfare schemes. This is the sign of a sensitive government,'' Adityanath said.

He said the government was also launching family cards so that provision of all facilities as well as at least one job to the needy and deprived could be ensured. The chief minister said PM Internship Scheme and CM Internship Scheme have been launched to train the youth to enable them to get suitable jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)