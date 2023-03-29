Left Menu

PM Modi lauds feat of Indian exports crossing USD 750 billion-mark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:06 IST
PM Modi lauds feat of Indian exports crossing USD 750 billion-mark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the feat of India's exports crossing USD 750 billion, saying this is the spirit which will make the country ''aatmanirbhar'' (self-reliant) in the times to come.

He was reacting to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's announcement that the country's merchandise and services exports are estimated to cross USD 760 billion in the current fiscal ending March 31.

''I can say with great pride, happiness, and thanks to all your efforts that India has crossed in its 75th year of independence, as we speak today, USD 750 billion of exports,'' he said, adding the financial year is expected to end with a total exports (merchandise and services) of about USD 760 billion. PM Modi tweeted, ''Compliments to the people of India for this feat. This is the spirit which will make India Aatmanirbhar in the times to come.''

