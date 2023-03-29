Germany replaces chief of defence procurement agency following criticism

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has replaced the head of the country's military procurement agency after long-standing criticism that procedures for the purchase of weapons and equipment are ineffective and taking far too long.

"I am very confident that this will give us a new drive, which is necessary as we have to do our utmost to speed up procurement," he told reporters on Wednesday, pledging his full support for the new agency chief. Pistorius praised Annette Lehnigk-Emden, the agency's vice president who will take over the top job from Gabriele Korb, as a renowned expert who had been tackling problems in a very dynamic and targeted manner.

"I believe she is the right person to change the existing structures in a way that makes them faster, more effective and in the end speeds up procurement," he added. Pistorius, who took office in January, has pledged to accelerate arms procurement and ramp up ammunitions supplies in the long term after a year of arms donations to Ukraine has depleted German military stocks.

