Maha: BJP’s Savarkar Yatra in Aurangabad to start on April 2

This came a day after the BJP announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district to honour Savarkars contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhis criticism against him.The Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Aurangabad will commence on April 2 from Nirala Bazar where the statue of Savarkar is located, said BJPs city president Shirish Boralkar.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:17 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Gaurav Yatra' in support of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will start from April 2, BJP's local leadership announced on Wednesday. This came a day after the BJP announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism against him.

The Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Aurangabad will commence on April 2 from Nirala Bazar where the statue of Savarkar is located, said BJP's city president Shirish Boralkar. The Yatra will go on in one constituency for two days, he said. In a press meet, BJP leader and state Co-operative Minister Atul Save said, "For the past few days, leaders of opposition parties are using insulting words against V D Savarkar. The people of Maharashtra cannot tolerate this for long. Therefore, BJP has decided to take out Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in every constituency," he said. The first rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders is also scheduled in Aurangabad on April 2 on Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Ajit Pawar and Congress state unit president Nana Patole will address the rally here.

