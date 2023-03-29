Britain condemns Myanmar's dissolution of former ruling party

Britain's foreign office on Wednesday criticised the dissolution of Myanmar's former ruling party and 39 other political parties as an "assault on the rights and freedoms" of the Myanmar people.

Myanmar's ruling junta on Tuesday disbanded Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) and other parties over their failure to meet a deadline to register for an election that is set to extend the army's grip on power.

"We condemn the military regime's politically motivated actions and their use of increasingly brutal tactics to sow fear and repress opposition," a foreign office spokesperson said.

