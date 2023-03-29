Left Menu

White House to China: Don't use Taiwan visit as pretext

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 23:40 IST
The White House urged China on Wednesday not to use a "normal" stopover in the United States by the Taiwan president as a pretext to increase aggressive activity against Taiwan. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's arrival soon in the United States is the latest in a series of routine transits.

"The Peoples Republic of China should not use this transit as a pretext to step up any activity around the Taiwan strait," he said.

