Republican Senator Paul objects to bid to fast-track TikTok ban

Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday objected to an effort to fast-track a ban of popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley went to the Senate floor asking unanimous consent to approve a bill that would ban ByteDance-owned TikTok. Paul said the measure would violate the free speech rights of Americans.

