Ecuador's top court says Lasso impeachment hearings can proceed
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 08:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 08:34 IST
Ecuador's constitutional court said on Wednesday that impeachment hearings for embezzlement against conservative President Guillermo Lasso, requested by opposition lawmakers over alleged corruption at state companies, can proceed.
The decision may make it more likely that Lasso will dissolve the assembly and call early elections for both his post and legislators' seats.
