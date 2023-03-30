Left Menu

DMK convenes opposition meet in Chennai on Monday

The meeting will hold a discussion on the topic of Taking social justice in India forward Among the speakers who have confirmed their participation include Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJDs Tejaswi Yadav, Samajwadi Partys Akhilesh Yadav, YSRCPs A Suresh, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, BRS leader K Keshav Rao, BJDs Sasmit Patra, CPIMs Sitaram Yechury, CPIs D Raja and TMCs Derek OBrien.The BJD and YSRCP would be attending such a meeting for the first time.

Updated: 30-03-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 13:49 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called a meeting of opposition parties in Chennai on Monday to discuss the issue of social justice as part of efforts to keep non-BJP parties engaged on matters having a bearing on the country.

Leaders of around 20 opposition parties are slated to attend the meeting either in person in Chennai or virtually, opposition leaders said. The meeting will hold a discussion on the topic of ''Taking social justice in India forward'' Among the speakers who have confirmed their participation include Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD's Tejaswi Yadav, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, YSRCP's A Suresh, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, BRS leader K Keshav Rao, BJD's Sasmit Patra, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and TMC's Derek O'Brien.

The BJD and YSRCP would be attending such a meeting for the first time. However, opposition leaders said BJD and YSRCP are attending the meeting as it is not an out and out opposition ''political'' meeting but a discussion on a social issue.

The BJD's decision to participate also comes close on the heels of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Congress and AAP have also confirmed their presence but are yet to name their representatives.

The NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) are yet to confirm their participation.

