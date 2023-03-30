Left Menu

NSUI holds protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Thursday held a protest in central Delhi against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.Carrying placards and a dummy bier with the slogan loktantra ki arthi death of democracy written on it, the protesters raised slogans against the ruling government at the Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:49 IST
NSUI holds protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Thursday held a protest in central Delhi against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Carrying placards and a dummy bier with the slogan ''loktantra ki arthi'' (death of democracy) written on it, the protesters raised slogans against the ruling government at the Centre. Kunal Sehrawat, president of the Delhi NSUI, said, ''Today, we have organised a 'shav yatra' against the disqualification of Gandhi who was elected as member of Parliament by the public. The BJP-ruled Centre is trying to finish those who raise their voices against them.'' Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last week after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023