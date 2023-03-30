NSUI holds protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi
The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Thursday held a protest in central Delhi against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.Carrying placards and a dummy bier with the slogan loktantra ki arthi death of democracy written on it, the protesters raised slogans against the ruling government at the Centre.
The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Thursday held a protest in central Delhi against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.
Carrying placards and a dummy bier with the slogan ''loktantra ki arthi'' (death of democracy) written on it, the protesters raised slogans against the ruling government at the Centre. Kunal Sehrawat, president of the Delhi NSUI, said, ''Today, we have organised a 'shav yatra' against the disqualification of Gandhi who was elected as member of Parliament by the public. The BJP-ruled Centre is trying to finish those who raise their voices against them.'' Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last week after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
